Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel, proprietary therapeutics to transform radiotherapy in cancer. The company’s product candidate is GC4419, a highly selective and potent small molecule dismutase mimetic which is designed to rapidly convert superoxide to hydrogen peroxide. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, PA. “

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

GRTX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,450. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.03. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda West bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Galera Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.