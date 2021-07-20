FY2023 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.17.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.74 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

BP stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in shares of BP by 23.0% during the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 96,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $744,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BP by 9.1% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.37%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

