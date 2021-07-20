FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

NASDAQ AY opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.3% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 263,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

