Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.22.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

