Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Short Interest Update

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the June 15th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Fujitsu stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $36.36. 15,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79. Fujitsu has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fujitsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fujitsu from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

