Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 96.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

Shares of SQ opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,053,985 shares of company stock valued at $239,611,401. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

