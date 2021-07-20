Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $143,990,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $373.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.95. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

