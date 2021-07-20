Frontier Wealth Management LLC Buys 39,112 Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 391.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 466,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $1,031,334.07. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

