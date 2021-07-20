Frontier Trading 34.3% Lower Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Frontier has a market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.80 or 0.00738861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

