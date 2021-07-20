Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $546,663.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,879,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 70,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $5,084,800.00. Insiders sold 141,205 shares of company stock worth $7,565,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of FDP opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

