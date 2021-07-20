freenet (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €25.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNTN. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

FNTN stock opened at €19.40 ($22.82) on Monday. freenet has a 12-month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €21.30.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

