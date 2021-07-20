Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FMANF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 10,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,247. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28.
About Freeman Gold
