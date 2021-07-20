Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRU. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.98.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

FRU opened at C$8.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,080.00. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.41.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.3692085 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.