Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $487,920.00. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.