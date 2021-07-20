Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$165.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.50.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV opened at C$188.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.52. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of C$133.63 and a 52-week high of C$222.15. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$35.96 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$391.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.