Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.29.

FNV stock opened at $147.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.06. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

