Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The company provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.