Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 6,263,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,010. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,105,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,621,000 after purchasing an additional 388,251 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth $22,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 448,836 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,077,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

