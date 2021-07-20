Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 274,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,741,441 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Several brokerages have commented on FSM. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

