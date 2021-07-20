Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Achieves $104,141.19

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $104,141.19 and $35.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

