Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $166,250.00 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after buying an additional 606,524 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after buying an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after buying an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

