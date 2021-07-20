Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,081,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,174,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $190.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.43.

FTNT opened at $256.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

