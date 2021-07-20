Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forte Biosciences Inc. is a clinical stage, dermatology company. It engages in developing biotherapeutic, FB-401, for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases which is in clinical stage. Forte Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Tocagen Inc., is based in Sherman Oaks, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

FBRX stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,931. The stock has a market cap of $444.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.28. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

