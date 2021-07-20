FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 735,016 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735,016 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 1.2% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after buying an additional 196,946 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.68. The company had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,943. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $30.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66.

