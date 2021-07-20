FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,029 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 273,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.01.

