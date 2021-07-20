Forest Hill Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banc of California makes up approximately 3.5% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Banc of California worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. 4,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,526. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $839.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $62.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Banc of California news, Director Robert D. Sznewajs purchased 3,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,966.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 27,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $742,494 over the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

