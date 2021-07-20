Forest Hill Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

CVLG traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. The company had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,002. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $322.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

