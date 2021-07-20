FORA Capital LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.36.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.