FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,490 Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 203.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

