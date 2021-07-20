FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

CAR opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Veresh Sita purchased 1,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $149,965.00. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

