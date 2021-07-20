FORA Capital LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

