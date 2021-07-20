FORA Capital LLC Invests $294,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 238.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

