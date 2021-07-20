FORA Capital LLC Has $407,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 163.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $258.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.28, for a total value of $1,447,286.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

