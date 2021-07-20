FORA Capital LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

FORA Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,517,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Middleby by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Middleby by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at $3,545,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.35.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

