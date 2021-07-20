FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Up 38.9% in June

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNG. Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Sunday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNG. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,434,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,797,000 after buying an additional 585,910 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,354 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,586,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $840,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLNG opened at $13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. FLEX LNG has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.23.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of March 15, 2021, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and three generation X dual fuel LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services.

