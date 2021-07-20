FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,853 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

NYSE FLT opened at $245.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.23. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.