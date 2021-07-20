Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.95 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Flat Glass Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of FGSGF stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

