Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFO. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

