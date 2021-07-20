Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

