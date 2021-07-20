Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on July 30th

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE PFD opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
