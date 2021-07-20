Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.44.

Five9 stock opened at $188.12 on Monday. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Five9 by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 98.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 171,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after buying an additional 85,036 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 62.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

