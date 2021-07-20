Fiserv (FISV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Fiserv to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Fiserv has set its FY21 guidance at $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 5.350-5.500 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fiserv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fiserv stock opened at $106.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.99. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

