First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Sold by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,040,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,615 shares during the period. First Midwest Bancorp makes up about 2.8% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $22,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,928 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMBI. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of FMBI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.34. 50,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,523. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $186.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

