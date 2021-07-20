First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $77.40 and a 1 year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.