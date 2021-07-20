First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 110,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

