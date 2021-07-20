First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 136,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 107,185 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $146.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.