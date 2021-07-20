First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 13,130 Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 8,383 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $262,387.90. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,166,273. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.05.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

