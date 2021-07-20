First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 317 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.74.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

