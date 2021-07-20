First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 362,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 414.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after buying an additional 56,803 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

