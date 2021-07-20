First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FFIN opened at $46.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

