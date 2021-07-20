First Derivatives (LON:FDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,894.00

Shares of First Derivatives plc (LON:FDP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,894 ($24.75) and last traded at GBX 1,962 ($25.63), with a volume of 48077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDP shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Derivatives in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on First Derivatives from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market cap of £545.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,207.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82.

First Derivatives plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive accounts based marketing solution.

